Two new girls are about to enter Love Island 2018 and viewers are desperate for one of them to be right for Alex

20-year-old Ellie from Newcastle and 21-year-old Zara from Essex are both set to enter the villa following Friday's dumping. But fans aren't convinced they're the answer to Dr Alex's prayers

Two new girls are set to enter the Love Island 2018 villa this Sunday – but will either of them be right for unlucky-in-love Dr Alex?

That’s the question on fans’ minds after the new girls were teased during Friday night’s episode.

The dumping of Hayley and Charlie means there are ‘beds to fill’ in the ITV2 show – but fans aren’t exactly convinced that either of the new recruits will fall for Alex.

20-year-old Ellie from Newcastle and 21-year-old Zara from Essex will both join the show on Sunday night.

Looks like we've got some bed space to fill! Two new girls are heading for the villa! Get ready to welcome 20 year old Ellie from Newcastle… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pgFB2cx4fm — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2018

And after surviving the latest public vote, will Alex finally have a chance to find a girl that’s right for him? Or will the whole sorry Eyal/Megan saga raise its ugly head again?

And prepare to say hola to 21 year old Zara from Essex! Meet our newbies at 9pm on Sunday night. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JIdy10nrLc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 15, 2018

Viewers are hoping for the former, and are already closely analysing the new girls for signs of compatibility.

Instantly analysing the new girls to see which one would be perfect for Alex#loveisland pic.twitter.com/ImEI5fQ7Cm — Charlie Ellison (@Charlie_EIIison) June 15, 2018

When the two new girls come in, everyone should go an lie on their beds for half an hour and leave Alex alone outside. #LoveIsland — Sir Thinksalot (@SirThinksalot1) June 16, 2018

Although fans also know that it won’t be a straightforward move for Alex.

Let’s be real as soon as the new girls enter the Villa 100% Adam will try and move to them🤷🏼‍♀️ #LoveIsland — Alicia Cresswell (@a_l_i_c_i_ax) June 16, 2018

Some aren’t even convinced either of them will be the answer to Alex’s prayers.

From the promo the two new girls both seem like absolute assholes and Alex deserves so much more 😭 #loveisland — megs xo (@_x171194) June 16, 2018

Neither of the new girls are suitable for Alex, WHO IS MAKING THE DECISIONS HERE? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/D8e1d9yYW6 — Antonia Wilkins (@antoniawilkins) June 16, 2018