Live rugby union: What time is Argentina v Wales on TV?
Everything you need to know about the second Test match live on Channel 4
Wales take on Argentina in the second Test of the summer tour this Saturday evening, live from the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium.
Warren Gatland’s men will want to finish the international season on a high by clinching a morale-boosting win against the Pumas, 15 months out from the next World Cup.
Wales have won six of the last seven meetings against Argentina, including last week’s first Test in San Juan. However, Argentina won both contests when the Welsh last visited South America in 2006.
Once again, the match will be show on Channel 4 – the broadcaster has live coverage of all Wales matches this summer. Find out full details below.
What time is Argentina v Wales on TV?
Channel 4 has live coverage of the match from 8.10pm on Saturday 9th June. Kick-off is at 8.40pm.
Where else can I follow the match?
The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.