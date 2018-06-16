Accessibility Links

Live rugby union: What time is Argentina v Wales on TV?

Everything you need to know about the second Test match live on Channel 4

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: Alun Wyn Jones of Wales runs with the ball during the RBS Six Nations match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Olimpico on February 5, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wales take on Argentina in the second Test of the summer tour this Saturday evening, live from the Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez Stadium.

Warren Gatland’s men will want to finish the international season on a high by clinching a morale-boosting win against the Pumas, 15 months out from the next World Cup.

Wales have won six of the last seven meetings against Argentina, including last week’s first Test in San Juan. However, Argentina won both contests when the Welsh last visited South America in 2006.

Once again, the match will be show on Channel 4 – the broadcaster has live coverage of all Wales matches this summer. Find out full details below.

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

What time is Argentina v Wales on TV?

Channel 4 has live coverage of the match from 8.10pm on Saturday 9th June. Kick-off is at 8.40pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

The BBC Sport website will have live score updates.

All about Live Rugby Union

