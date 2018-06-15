World Cup 2018 Group B: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match
Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group B matches between Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran
Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group B?
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Iran
TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.
Group B table and current standings
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GD
|Points
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
When is Morocco v Iran being played? Friday 15th June
What time is kick off? 4pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
When is Portugal v Spain being played? Friday 15th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi
When is Portugal v Morocco being played? Wednesday 20th June
What time is kick off? 1pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
When is Iran v Spain being played? Wednesday 20th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kazan Arena, Kazan
When is Iran v Portugal being played? Monday 25th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Mordovia Arena, Saransk
When is Spain v Morocco being played? Monday 25th June
What time is kick off? 7pm BST
How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK
Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad
