What World Cup games are live on TV today?

Every second of every match from Russia will be on ITV or BBC in June and July - here's everything you need to know about today's fixtures...

32 of the best national teams from across the world have descended upon Russia for World Cup 2018 with every kick of every game available to watch and stream for British viewers on BBC and ITV.

Every day we’ll be updating this page with all the live games – the teams playing in the fixtures, kick-off times, venues and TV channel.

What live football matches are on at the World Cup today? Friday 15th June

After Russia’s 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in the opening group game, the second day of the tournament sees another group A clash alongside an Iberian derby.

Kick off 1pm BST at Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg – live match coverage is on BBC1

Kick off 4pm BST at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg – live match coverage is on ITV

Kick off 7pm BST at Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi – live match coverage is on BBC1

Will VAR be used in today’s World Cup matches?

Yes, the video referee is being used for the first time ever at a World Cup, and will be in place during every game. Find out exactly how the video referee will work in Russia 2018 here.

