One of last year's Love Island stars and a savage comedian – what could go wrong?

As the villa drama mounts, even six episodes a week isn’t enough for Love Island fans. But never fear, because Love Island: Aftersun is here.

Covering all the scandalous island gossip and more, Caroline Flack is joined every week by special celebrity guests to discuss the week’s goings on in the villa.

Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Olivia Atwood and Russell Kane to comment on the Love Island antics. Viewers will find out what they think about Eyal’s cock-block, Hayley’s confusion over ear-lobes and the hideaway’s first guests.

Who is Olivia Attwood?

It seems only yesterday that Olivia headed into the Love Island villa armed with nothing but a white one-piece and a dream of finding love.

But last years’s finalist, who finished third with then boyfriend Chris Hughes, has come a long way since her villa days. After leaving, she’s had brand deals galore and starred in ITVBe spin-off reality series Chris & Olivia: Crackin’ On, which sadly got cut short after a messy break up with Chris.

She was known in last year’s competition for explosive rows and confrontations with muggy Mike. And as if that wasn’t enough, Olivia also coined the eloquent phrase ‘dick sand’ during her stint in the villa – WHAT a busy time. (Dick Sand: to be drawn in by a fit guy and unable to stop fancying him, obv)

Though once a villa girl, always a villa girl, and Olivia has been more involved with this year’s competition than most, as viewers claim new contestant Laura reminds them of someone…

#LoveIsland Laura is definitely trying to be the new @oliviajade_att even copied the hair! pic.twitter.com/Ugt9OdSqEp — Emsy (@emsy1905) June 4, 2018

Olivia joked on twitter: “Wait is Laura wearing MY hair do. Ok, I’m calling fraud prevention.”

Who is Russell Kane?

It seems actor, writer and comedian Russell Kane can’t get enough of the villa, tweeting: “Trying to resist posting another # LoveIsland splurge. Have actual tour stuff to do….”

You may recognise him from Live At The Electric, Live At Apollo, Unzipped, Celebrity Juice and I’m Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now!, as well as popping up on Aftersun last year. He’s an all-round Love Island superfan, by all accounts.

When he isn’t writing or performing, he records his thoughts on the villa’s latest news and tweets it to his adoring followers. He got particularly het up about Hayley’s hatred of Eyal. And you have been warned, he does not hold back:

It seems no-one is safe from his critique. It’s a good job the Islanders are cut off from the outside world. They might not want to hear this.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 17th June at 10pm on ITV2