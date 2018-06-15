Queen’s Club tennis 2018 live BBC coverage: how to watch this year’s tournament

When does it start? Who is playing? We've got answers to all your burning questions around Wimbledon's warm-up event

As we gear up for Wimbledon, tennis players will be looking to shift gears from clay to grass – and what better way than getting in some good practice at Queen’s Club? The ATP tournament is seen by the tour’s top players as a warm-up event for the upcoming Grand Slam with previous winners including Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal. Here’s everything you need to know about who’s taking part, how to watch and how to get tickets…

When does Queen’s start?

The tournament – known this year as the Fever-Tree Championships – begins two weeks before Wimbledon itself, starting on Monday 18th June with its final taking place on Sunday 24th June.

How can I watch it?

Queen’s coverage will air daily on BBC2 from 1pm-6pm. There will also be tennis on the red button from 12pm-1pm and 5:55pm-7:45pm. And if you’d prefer to stream online, matches will be available at bbc.co.uk/sport from 12pm-7:45pm.

Where is Queen’s Club?

The Queen’s Club is a private sports club based in West Kensington, London, a few minutes walk from Baron’s Court tube station.

Who is playing at the 2018 Queen’s tournament?

Novak Djokovic will play at Queen’s Club for the first time in eight years, but French Open winner Rafael Nadal – who was the event’s top-ranked player – has pulled out, citing a need to rest in the lead up to Wimbledon. For now, the only other change to the draw is Serb Filip Krajinovic who has withdrawn with injury and will be replaced by Frances Tiafoe.

Djokovic will also be joined by big names including Juan Martin del Potro, Marin Cilic, Grigor Dimitrov and last year’s winner Feliciano Lopez. In the doubles event, Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios’ partnership is sure to be popular.

Will Andy Murray play at Queen’s?

Andy Murray is currently on the list of entrants, but could still pull out as he recovers from surgery on his hip in January. Even if he does participate, he will not be Britain’s number one – that title goes to Kyle Edmund, ranked 18th in the world, with Cameron Norrie also taking part in the singles draw and Jamie Murray playing in the doubles tournament.

How do I get Queen’s tickets?

Tickets for Queen’s tournament went on general sale on 6th March. But there are still some left – you can buy them online through See Tickets and by phone on 0844 209 7456.

What is the order of play?

The schedule for day one is still to be announced – when it is, you can check here for details.

Who is presenting the BBC’s coverage?

What would a BBC tennis event be without Sue Barker presiding over it? The one-time tennis player and Question of Sport host takes the reins on the Beeb’s Queen’s coverage.

Are any other British channels showing Queen’s?

No other linear channels have rights to the tournament, but Amazon Prime Video will broadcast Queen’s as part of their foray into live sports. Their coverage of the London event sits alongside their deal last year to show 38 ATP tour events over the next five years, as well as their £30m deal to show the US Open in August.

You can find coverage of various other tennis tournaments on pay-to-view linear sports channels in the coming weeks. Eurosport will be showing the women’s Wimbledon warm-up at Edgbaston Classic from Monday 18th June, while BT Sport 1 will broadcast live coverage of the WTA Mallorca tournament, and Sky Arena will air the ATP Gerry Weber Open in Halle, Germany, used by Roger Federer as preparation for Wimbledon. This year he’ll be facing young hopeful Alexander Zverev and French Open finalist Dominic Thiem.