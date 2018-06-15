Love Island’s Alex is related to a former Prime Minister

Dr Alex George may command the hearts of Love Island viewers, but one of his relatives was in charge of the entire country: David Lloyd George.

Yes, that’s the David Lloyd George, Britain’s Liberal leader during the First World War, our Prime Minister from 1916 to 1922.

Delve deep into Alex’s Instagram (if you haven’t already), all the way back to 2015, and you’ll find an interesting picture of a Lloyd George speech taken at the British War Museum. The image is captioned: “A strange moment to be stood looking at section of the imperial war museum dedicated to your ancestor”

A spokesperson for the Lloyd George Society told RadioTimes.com: “We have consulted with members of the Lloyd George family who are known to us and they have confirmed to the best of their knowledge that Alex George is a descendent of David Lloyd George.”

David Lloyd George, the first and only Welshman to hold the office of Prime Minister, led the Wartime Coalition Government from 1916. He was Prime Minister during the 1918 armistice and the controversial Versailles treaties the following year. He was voted the third greatest British prime minister of the 20th century in a poll of 139 academics.

Lloyd George died on 26th March 1945, aged 82.

Love Island viewers have also spotted a connection between Alex and another wartime leader: Winston Churchill. Well, a young Winston Churchill. Although the pair aren’t related, some have pointed out how similar the two look.

Alex kind of looks like a young Winston Churchill? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/N7wNWZLRFn — Laney 💫 (@MichSaysSo) June 13, 2018

Of course, Alex isn’t the only Islander with famous ancestry. Dani Dyer is related to King Edward III and William the Conqueror, as we saw from her dad’s (downright incredible) episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

And sure, these are all impressive claims to fame, but it’s hardly like they were in Blazin’ Squad. Right guys?

