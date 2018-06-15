Love Island fans know who’s going to be dumped – but they think there’s a twist

Love Island fans have got quite the dilemma on their hands. Two couples risk being dumped from the island tonight, with viewers asked to save either Dr Alex and Samira, or Hayley and new boy Charlie.

Yet nobody can decide who deserves to stay on the show more: should friends Alex and Samira have another opportunity to find love, or should Hayley’s blossoming chemistry with Charlie deserve to fully bloom in the villa?

Just kidding: everyone is voting to save Alex and Samira…

If you think I'm gonna download an app just to vote to keep a random doctor ive never met before in a Villa then you'll be absolutely correct #Loveisland — Kris Dempsey (@KD1872) June 14, 2018

Me: I never vote in these things.

*Samira & Alex might be dumped from the island*

Me: DOWNLOADS LOVE ISLAND APP IMMEDIATELY#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zj7wIKOjmU — AVR (@alisonvanrijn) June 14, 2018

Brb just rushing to the App Store to save Samira and Alex #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Y7uiqdi9tV — Joe Sugg (@Joe_Sugg) June 14, 2018

It’s midnight & I’ve been up tackling WiFi issues for TWO HOURS just so I can download a feckin app to save a doctor on a reality show in a vague attempt to get him some fanny. What the hell is wrong with me?#LoveIsland — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 14, 2018

So we won’t be needing a drum roll for the result of that will we Traaaa Hayley & Charlie haha #loveisland — ❤️ Mrs O ❤️ (@mcdonald2005) June 15, 2018

Sometimes several times…

Me making new #loveisland accounts to vote for Alex and Samira pic.twitter.com/FVLAtx25xs — emli (@EmilyMccabe17) June 14, 2018

However, some viewers have asked an important question: is there another twist ahead? Could only one of the least popular couple be dumped from the villa? Just like last year’s series, will there be another vote to save individual contestants?

I’m really hoping #loveisland throw in a twist and only dump Haley from the island lol. — Nic (@nicolatyas) June 14, 2018

I hope there is another plot twist tomorrow where we can then choose between either Hayley or Charlie to go so we can boot Hayley outttt! #loveisland — nat (@NatalieWillocks) June 14, 2018

am I the only one hoping there’s a twist and only one half of the couple has to leave so that Alex, Samira and Charlie stay and Hayley goes? #loveisland — Jess O'Shea (@jessicaosheax) June 14, 2018

Everyone voted Alex and Samira but Charlie deserves a chance. Shame Hayley brought him down … but I smell a twist coming … #LoveIsland — Karen (@MsKarenFarnell) June 14, 2018

Hayley, we’re not going to lie: either way, it’s not looking great for you…

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2