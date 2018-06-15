Accessibility Links

Love Island fans know who’s going to be dumped – but they think there’s a twist

And it's bad news for Hayley

Love Island fans have got quite the dilemma on their hands. Two couples risk being dumped from the island tonight, with viewers asked to save either Dr Alex and Samira, or Hayley and new boy Charlie.

Yet nobody can decide who deserves to stay on the show more: should friends Alex and Samira have another opportunity to find love, or should Hayley’s blossoming chemistry with Charlie deserve to fully bloom in the villa?

Just kidding: everyone is voting to save Alex and Samira…

Sometimes several times…

However, some viewers have asked an important question: is there another twist ahead? Could only one of the least popular couple be dumped from the villa? Just like last year’s series, will there be another vote to save individual contestants?

Hayley, we’re not going to lie: either way, it’s not looking great for you…

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2

