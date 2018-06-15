How does ITV’s World Cup coverage affect Coronation Street?

Corrie is impacted by ITV's international football broadcasts – here's when it airs so you don't miss out

Don’t panic, you won’t miss out on any of Coronation Street’s drama, the week will just look a little different. Rather than the ITV soap’s traditional six half-hour episodes split between Monday, Wednesday and Friday, during the World Cup viewers will be treated to three hour-long instalments.

When is Coronation Street on TV?

Even though there won’t be any less Corrie, it will air on different days:

Tuesday 19 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Thursday 21 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 22 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

In a normal week, the ITV soap airs half-hour episodes at 7:30pm and again at 8:30pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But instead, Monday 18th June features a two-hour episode of Vera at 7pm, while on Wednesday 20th the soap gives way to a World Cup match between Iran and Spain and on Friday 22nd the special hour-long Corrie instalment follows an hour of Emmerdale.