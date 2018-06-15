Accessibility Links

Good Morning Britain cuts debate after Fathers4Justice founder threatens to “show you my balls”

Good Morning Britain cuts debate after Fathers4Justice founder threatens to “show you my balls”

Not the ones you're thinking of

Father's For Justice

The Fathers4Justice founder panicked several cameramen on Good Morning Britain today after he took out his balls live on air. Well, sort of.

Appearing on the ITV show to talk about the importance of Father’s Day with hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh, activist Matt O’Connor turned the chat awry, claiming he’d been treated like an “outcast” backstage.

“I’m just going to say one important thing here, I’ve been made to feel like an outcast today in this studio,” he said. “I was put, not in the green room, but I was dumped outside.”

Then he delivered the line no viewer at 6:46 in the morning wants to hear: “I’m going to show you my balls.”

O’Connor then stood up and undid his belt as cameras tried to turn away, before pulling out a series of fluffy balls and lobbing them onto the desk.

Keeping her composure, Garraway explained why O’Connor wasn’t in the green room: “That will be a technical reason. I’m just going to explain that, it’s how we conduct our debates. We always separate guests that are going to be part of the debate.”

“Rubbish,” he replied. “I’ve been coming here for the last 20 years and I’ve never been treated like that. That’s just typical of how we treat fathers.”

Garraway then closed off the debate by cutting to the adverts: “I think you’ve slightly let dads down there. We’re going to take a break because of that.”

So, although O’Connor has dented his chances of being invited on the show in future, at least he cemented Fathers4Justice’s reputation as a serious organisation. A job well done, Matt.

Good Morning Britain is on weekdays on ITV at 6am

