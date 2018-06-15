Britain’s Best Home Cook crowns first ever winner

Pippa Middlehurst impressed Mary Berry who said she is an "inspiration to all cooks"

Britain’s Best Home Cook has crowned its first ever winner: Pippa Middlehurst.

The oncology research biobank technician (?!) beat off stiff competition from nine other contestants, impressing judges Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Dan Doherty with her unique style.

The 29-year-old from Salford was emotional on winning, and said: “I honestly can’t believe it. I don’t know how this happened. I never thought I could win this, and I’m only here because of my boyfriend Christian, and it means a lot because he believed in me and I didn’t believe in myself. I’m really proud of myself.”

Head judge Mary said: “It’s been a joy watching Pippa. She is a true home cook. She enjoys what she does and she just goes the extra mile.”

Talking to Middlehurst after the win, she added: “I think you’re an inspiration to all cooks at home. And that boyfriend of yours is very lucky!”

The other finalists pipped to the post by Pippa were Dipa Jakhu and Philip Friend.