Benedict Cumberbatch leads tributes to Stephen Hawking at memorial service

The Sherlock star, who played the theoretical physicist in 2004, gave a reading in celebration of Hawking's life

Guests from science and showbiz, including actor Benedict Cumberbatch and TV scientist Professor Brian Cox, paid their respects to Professor Stephen Hawking at a Westminster Abbey memorial on Friday.

Cumberbatch, who played the renowned theoretical physicist in BBC film Hawking, gave a reading during the service. Astronaut Tim Peake and Prof Hawking’s collaborator and Nobel prize winner Kip Thorne also read tributes.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who starred in the 2004 film ‘Hawking’, read Wisdom 7: 15-24.

‘For it is he who gave me unerring knowledge of what exists,

to know the structure of the world and the activity of the elements…’#StephenHawking pic.twitter.com/R4NYctGsiX — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) June 15, 2018

Stars David Walliams, Piers Morgan and musician Nile Rodgers were among those who joined members of the public to celebrate the life of the scientist.

Guests were welcomed to the abbey in central London by volunteers from the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Paralympic Games.

The memorial saw Hawking’s ashes buried between fellow great scientists Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin. Hawking will also be marked with a memorial stone inscribed with his most famous equation that described the entropy of a black hole.

This is the memorial stone which will be placed on top of #StephenHawking's grave. Incised in the stone is Hawking’s most famous equation describing the entropy of a black hole. pic.twitter.com/ClBhsXucVm — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) June 15, 2018

An original score from composer Vangelis – with a voice-over by Hawking in the middle – was beamed into space from the European Space Agency satellite dish at Ceberos in Spain during the service. In his voiceover, Hawking shared a message of peace and hope, his daughter Lucy said.

Prof Hawking, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in his 20s, died aged 76 on 14th March this year.