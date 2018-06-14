FREE World Cup 2018 wall chart inside this week’s Radio Times

Pick up your full TV coverage guide to every match at the 2018 World Cup, including BBC and ITV kick-off times and dates and complete group stage and knockout round info

Happy World Cup Day! It’s time to dig out the blu-tack: the free World Cup 2018 wall chart has arrived in all its glory in this week’s Radio Times.

With full BBC and ITV coverage details and a complete fixture calendar, the Radio Times wall chart is your comprehensive guide to following the Russia World Cup live on TV this summer.

The four-page fold-out wall chart features every game on the route to the Final, plus a calendar with details of when, where and how to watch each match on TV.

There’s even space for football fans to record the scores of every match, all the way up from the group stages to the final.

And for those unfamiliar with Russia 2018’s stadiums and its geography, there’s a handy guide to each of the 12 World Cup stadiums we’ll see on screens.

The special issue also includes interviews with TV pundits from Gary Lineker to Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer to Alex Scott.

Jermaine Jenas, Dion Dublin, Chris Sutton, Lee Dixon, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard also reveal their World Cup predictions, including players to watch, favourites and dark horses.

Find all this and more in this week’s special issue of Radio Times, available from Tuesday 12th June