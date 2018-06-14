The World Cup starts today and *almost* everyone is hyped for it

It’s here. It’s finally here. The day *most* of us have been waiting for all year has arrived, as World Cup 2018 begins in Russia. The buzz is palpable on social media, as sports fans gear up for a month of pure football.

The action kicks off in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium today as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia, following what is likely to be an impressive opening ceremony, capped by a performance from none other than… Robbie Williams.

You can watch the ceremony live from 2.30pm on ITV, followed by the match at 4pm.

Twitter is already alight with excitement, both from the lucky ones arriving in Russia, and those at home who are preparing to tune in.

These Saudi Arabian fans made quite the entrance as they landed in the Russian capital:

These Saudi Arabia fans were in full voice when touching down in Moscow today 👏 🇸🇦 The World Cup is amazing. 📽 @majed_AJ pic.twitter.com/QfUJPNQn6D — COPA90 (@COPA90) June 13, 2018

Meanwhile, viewers ready to cheer on back home were ready…

Good luck to everyone taking part in the #WorldCup Remember to have fun and be yourselves x — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 14, 2018

Woke up at 4am like an excited 8 year old ffs, dreaming of Philipp Lahm/Tshabalala sticking one royally top bins.

Enjoy it while it's here, everyone. #WorldCup😍🙌 — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) June 14, 2018

The opening day of the #WorldCup and the day we get to find out the 2018/19 Premier League fixtures. Could I be any more excited? pic.twitter.com/uCftrTpBjm — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) June 14, 2018

The #WorldCup starts today. To paraphrase Captain Oates: "I am just staying inside and may be some time". — Ronan McGreevy (@RMcGreevy1301) June 14, 2018

Even Good Morning Britain got in on the act – kind of.

However, not everyone is overjoyed at the prospect of a month of summer spent indoors in front of the telly…

I won't be watching the World Cup, never have, if you like football,good for you but I find it to be mind numbingly boring! — Colin (@eightball19) June 14, 2018

The World Cup is proper shite I know I won’t be watching it international football is poison — Luke (@LukeKavo96) June 14, 2018

@gmb Couldn't give a toss about the #WorldCup and I'm English! Won't be watching @gmb until you all stop going on about. Hoping England crash out early so tv schedules get back to normal – it should be only on the sports channels. @susannareid100 — Freya (@FreyaS59) June 14, 2018

YOU WON'T WATCH THE WORLD CUP BECAUSE YOU'RE NOT INTERESTED AND THINK YOU COULD FEEL A BIT ALONE? Then RT this tweet to show you're not interested, it'll be a way to check how many don't care and if there are many like you! Truth time! xD#WorldCup #WorldCup2018 #CM2018 #Foot pic.twitter.com/owXfCSCyKs — Ezereal 🇪🇺🌍🎮 #FBPE #FBR (@So_Ethereal) June 13, 2018

Haters will hate, players will play, etc…

