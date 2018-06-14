ITV’s World Cup 2018 studio is seriously bonkers – but viewers are loving it

"Was the ITV studio designed by Donald Trump?"

ITV has got an early tackle in when it comes to the battle of the World Cup 2018 broadcasters, unveiling its super fancy Moscow studio ahead of the Opening Ceremony and first match of the tournament.

The studio base overlooks St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square, but the iconic backdrop isn’t the thing that’s been grabbing everyone’s attention.

With virtual ‘double height windows’ behind the presenters, some very Baroque graphics and studio details, it’s certainly, uhh, distinctive.

Plenty of viewers love the Red Russian look.

Not a vintage year for World Cup theme tunes but ITV wins out. Very impressive virtual top half of the studio, what appears to be a virtual top of the window tracking perfectly with the real bottom half. — 𝘉𝘭𝘢𝘬𝘦 (@blakeconnolly) June 14, 2018

That ITV studio is outstanding. — Ismail (@IML91) June 14, 2018

The ITV #WorldCupRussia2018 studio looks like the ‘97 #starwars Empire Strikes Back Cloud City re-do pic.twitter.com/ZWtXahoDYl — Jonathan Whitelaw (@JDWhitelaw13) June 14, 2018

Then there’s this fantastic description from journalist Paul McMillan.

#ITV's World Cup studio is a Cathedral of Football beamed live from Clive Tyldesley's mind palace — Paul McMillan (@paulmcmillan) June 14, 2018

We think that’s a good thing?

The whole backdrop even transforms into a widescreen view of whichever stadium the action is coming from, which is undeniably impressive.

However, the Russian oligarch love nest look isn’t convincing everyone…

Was the ITV World Cup Studio designed by Donald Trump? #WorldCupRussia2018 — Neill Dun (@neilldun) June 14, 2018

The ITV studio for the #WorldCup is part TV gameshow/part fiery volcano pic.twitter.com/IK8Jfc67cP — Alfred Joyner (@alfredjoyner) June 14, 2018

So after the weird and irrelevant 'The Greatest Showman' opening credits, the #ITV pundits appear to be sitting in a studio thats been built from the leftovers off a Michael Bublé Christmas Special #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jVhs3LLicg — David (@EasyTen) June 14, 2018

Either way, if ITV wanted to announce itself on the world stage, it’s certainly succeeded.