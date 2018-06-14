Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
ITV’s World Cup 2018 studio is seriously bonkers – but viewers are loving it

ITV’s World Cup 2018 studio is seriously bonkers – but viewers are loving it

"Was the ITV studio designed by Donald Trump?"

(Twitter)

ITV has got an early tackle in when it comes to the battle of the World Cup 2018 broadcasters, unveiling its super fancy Moscow studio ahead of the Opening Ceremony and first match of the tournament.

Advertisement

The studio base overlooks St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square, but the iconic backdrop isn’t the thing that’s been grabbing everyone’s attention.

What World Cup matches are on TV today?

With virtual ‘double height windows’ behind the presenters, some very Baroque graphics and studio details, it’s certainly, uhh, distinctive.

Plenty of viewers love the Red Russian look.

Then there’s this fantastic description from journalist Paul McMillan.

We think that’s a good thing?

The whole backdrop even transforms into a widescreen view of whichever stadium the action is coming from, which is undeniably impressive.

However, the Russian oligarch love nest look isn’t convincing everyone…

Advertisement

Either way, if ITV wanted to announce itself on the world stage, it’s certainly succeeded.

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Getty Images (TG)

World Cup full TV coverage guide: how to watch all the action live from Russia

(Getty)

World Cup 2018 group tables: team standings and full results

VAR World Cup Russia (Getty)

VAR explained How will the video referee work in the World Cup?

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 23: Dele Alli of England in action during the International Friendly match between Netherlands and England at Amsterdam ArenA also called the Johan Cruyff Arena on March 23, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Why England have finally stopped hyping the World Cup

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more