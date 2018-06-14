Matthew Wright bids emotional farewell as he presents his final ever Wright Stuff

The broadcaster has signed off after more than 18 years presenting the Channel 5 show

Channel 5 presenter Matthew Wright delivered an emotional farewell as he presented his final ever episode of The Wright Stuff.

Advertisement

The presenter couldn’t hold back tears as he looked back on more than 18 years hosting the show.

The 52-year-old has decided to step down from the Channel 5 show and will be replaced by Jeremy Vine in September.

As his last show came to an end he paid tribute to viewers who had stayed with him through the years.

“What a trip it has been,” he began, praising his “very first boss”, former Channel 5 chief executive Dawn Airey. “‘Be naughty’, she said. Best advice ever.”

He also thanked the colleagues and celebrity guests who had worked with him over the years, before turning directly to viewers.

“I’d like to thank you at home – 18 years we’ve spent together!” he said. “That is a long time for stuff to happen, and a lot of stuff has happened.

“Many of you will have lost friends and relatives, I know I have, and you’ve met a couple of them. Ben Ashworth, Kim Hodge, who we lost to bowel cancer and cystic fibrosis respectively,” he said, referring to friends who had previously appeared on the show to discuss their health battles. “And we will not forget them.”

Wright added, “Life continues though, doesn’t it? Babies born when I came on air are adults now! Your horrible sprogs, I’m going to miss roasting all you sad breeders and you Christmas idiots wasting money on your ungrateful families. Stuff happens.

“Now I got divorced, and I tell you coming in to do that show that day, the day of a break-up, that was an experience – especially when Lowri [Turner] your co-star was getting divorced the same day.

“And then so too is doing a show when you’ve fallen head over heels in love. And I have to say it’ll be great seeing more of Amelia; some compensation for seeing less of you,” he said to the camera.

Great last show Matthew #TheWrightStuff Always loved watching it, fab memories of working with you. Good luck for the future @Matthew_Wright @5WrightStuff @channel5_tv pic.twitter.com/eLtYl1Edz2 — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) June 14, 2018

Anyone else got something in their eye? 😢#wrightstuff — The Wright Stuff (@5WrightStuff) June 14, 2018

“And stuff happens to you as well, I’ve had thousands of messages from you guys since word of my departure got out. Your stories have been incredibly moving. How our little show helped you with depression, loneliness, university, PTSD, addition, having a baby, not having a baby – I’m so, so grateful you let me know, I really am.”

As the music swelled for the end of the show, he signed off by saying, “I’m still on Twitter if you want to stay in touch, and I’m sure I’ll pop up somewhere else. Until then, thanks for watching, thanks for joining. See you on Question Time tonight – bye for now.”

Advertisement

BBC Radio 2 presenter Vine will begin hosting the show with a new name in September, but until then a series of guest presenters are set to fill Wright’s slot.