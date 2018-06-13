Why England have finally stopped hyping the World Cup

And there’s the fact that the tournament will be held in Russia – and worse, they won the decision at the same time Fifa decided to hold 2022’s tournament in Qatar. Football is about glory, as Danny Blanchflower famously said, but no one is in any doubt that football administration is about money.

Russia’s aggressive rhetoric and their violent acts on British soil don’t inspire us to reach out to Russia with love; nor do the scare stories about Russian hooligans going to training camps to prepare for the England fans.