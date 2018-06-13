Radio Times Podcast: what’s going to happen in the next series of Call The Midwife?

As another year in Poplar comes to an end, we look ahead to series eight and what the future might hold for the midwives...

Another series of Call The Midwife has come to an end and we’re already wondering how we’ll cope without our regular Sunday night visits to Nonnatus House.

The midwives made an emotional exit with a tear-jerking series finale, filled with wonderful clips of colleagues past and present and a celebration of Sister Monica Joan.

Series seven’s final episode left us with lots of questions about what’s next for our favourite nurses and their friends. Will Jack Ashton’s Tom pack his bags and head off to do missionary work now that his beloved Barbara has passed on? Will Trixie return to Nonnatus House? And how will she cope with the return to the daily routine and her continuing battle with alcoholism?

What does the future hold for Valerie, Lucille, Phyllis, Fred, Violet, Reggie and Sister Julienne? And could another new face join the series?

We sat down to discuss what might happen in series eight in a Radio Times Podcast special.