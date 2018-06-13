Do these new Love Island pictures confirm the result of tonight’s recoupling?

Newly-released images appear to prove who Megan chooses at the ceremony on Wednesday night's show

Do these new Love Island pictures reveal what happens in tonight’s recoupling?

Newly-released images of this evening’s episode show the islanders taking part in a challenge called Meals on Wheels, and it looks like the game takes place after the recouplings.

Close inspection of the image suggests the outcome of the recoupling ceremony on Wednesday night’s show – and crucially, who Megan chooses when it comes to picking either Eyal or Alex. You can call us Sherlock Holmes from now on.

Take a look below:

Standing together are some couples we know for a fact are paired up, such as Dani and Jack and Laura and Wes.

Judging by this image, it would be safe to assume that when it comes to the girls choosing the boys at the recoupling tonight, Megan actually goes and picks Alex! YAY!

On the right hand side of the picture, Megan is stood in front of Dr Alex, while Hayley is shown coupled up with Charlie which wouldn’t be a surprise seeing as the two have had some flirty chats these past few days.

Then there’s Georgia, who became single on the island after Niall withdrew from the show and is seen coupled up with Eyal, and – shock horror! – Rosie and Adam appear to still be together, despite that very public bust-up and confrontation in front of all the other islanders.

Meanwhile, a second picture reveals Samira is in charge of the challenge, leaving Josh (who can be just seen on the far left of the picture above) a bit of a third wheel as he places his hands on Jack and Eyal. So, does this confirm that Samira and Josh are also a couple?

All will be revealed tonight. Although maybe we have beaten ITV2 to it…

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2