Ackley Bridge child abuse scene has viewers in tears as Jordan is viciously beaten by his dad

Praise has poured in for the "brilliant and heartfelt" acting in the Channel 4 school drama

Samuel Bottomley plays Jordan Wilson in Ackley Bridge

Ackley Bridge fans were reduced to tears as the Channel 4 drama took us inside Jordan and Cory Wilson’s house to reveal a heartbreaking child abuse storyline.

In episode two of the new series, Jordan (Samuel Bottomley) went off the rails, getting himself in trouble with the school thanks to a “prank” (money making scheme) involving a couple of llamas. He also owed money to a dangerous drug dealer. Things were not going well for Jordan.

But when his father was called in for a meeting with the school, it had harrowing consequences.

In the hallway at home Jordan exploded at his unemployed dad for always blaming other people and driving his mother away – but in response he was pushed to the ground and given a vicious beating that left him gasping for breath on the floor.

What we saw was the face of his brother Cory (Sam Retford), wincing as he watched the attack.

Viewers were shocked by the horrific story, but also impressed by the incredible acting and writing…

And Sam Retford also had an important message:

Ackley Bridge continues on Tuesday 19th June at 8pm on Channel 4

