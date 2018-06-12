Poldark series 4 episode 2 new images revealed: Demelza visits ailing Hugh as Lord Falmouth makes Ross an offer

Will Tom Harry get the better of Sam? And will Demelza fall back under Hugh's spell?

The residents of Ross Poldark’s Cornwall are no strangers to fisticuffs so they probably won’t bat an eyelid when another major scuffle in the Poldark/Warleggan war erupts in season four episode two.

George’s brutish right-hand man, Tom Harry, has already very nearly beaten the life out of Drake Carne and this week he turns his attention to Demelza’s other brother Sam at the Sawle Feast. And when the apple of Sam’s eye, Emma Tregirls, gets involved in their little proxy war things, get a lot more interesting.

Meanwhile, Ross and Demelza are trying to get their marriage back on track but with Hugh Armitage looking less and less likely to leave Cornwall any time soon, and Lord Falmouth eyeing Ross up for a role far away from home, could their best-laid plans go up in smoke already?

Let’s have a sneak peek…

Poldark continues on BBC1 on Sunday nights at 10pm