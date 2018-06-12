Atlanta’s third season will be more female-orientated, says Stephen Glover

The writer and producer, who works on the US series with brother Donald, hints at what direction season three of Atlanta is headed

Atlanta is looking to put more female stories front and centre during its third season, Stephen Glover has revealed.

The writer and producer, who works on the series alongside his brother Donald Glover, was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter when he revealed that there are some “cool ideas” on the table for season three, many of which put women in the middle of its narrative.

“I think the city of Atlanta has a lot of stories from the woman’s perspective,” explained Stephen.

“I think we have some cool ideas in season three that’ll put some more women on screen. There’s a very specific perspective from the Atlanta woman that I think we’re gonna explore in season three.”

Also speaking to The Hollywood Reporter was Zazie Beetz, who is currently the only female lead star on the show.

She said: “There’s no lack of women on the set, but I think in terms of storytelling it is different just like bonding with a woman and playing with that energy in terms of Van’s character. So it is something I would like to continue exploring.”

Beetz recently told RadioTimes.com of season three: “Right now, the plan as far as I understand is to start shooting in January.

“I have talked with Donald and some of the writers also about certain directions for Van or just in general, talking about what may happen in the next season.”

“I love that project so much,” Beetz added. “It means a lot to me, just in terms of when it happened in my life, and the people on that show. It’s like a small community, and we’ve all really become very much this family.”