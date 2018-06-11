Which couple are headed for Love Island’s Hideaway tonight?

Vote for the pair you think deserve a piece of privacy

It’s finally happening: Love Island’s private Hideaway room is opening its doors for the first time this series.

Advertisement

During tonight’s show, Rosie gets a text reading: “Islanders, tonight the Hideaway is open. You can choose one lucky couple to stay overnight. #makeyourmoves #aloneatlast”

Judging by past series, this could spice things up between the two islanders lucky enough to enjoy a night in the private room: last year the Hideaway was the setting of winners Kem and Amber’s most intimate moments.

The Islanders get to decide among themselves which lucky pair enjoy will some alone time, but which couple do YOU want to see in the Hideaway? Should Dani and Jack have the chance to solidify their relationship? Or do rainbow fish Niall and Georgia deserve to hook up in privacy?

Vote for your favourite pair below…

Advertisement

Love Island continues every day at 9pm on ITV2