Robbie Williams to perform at World Cup opening ceremony in Russia

But his controversial track Party Like a Russian probably won’t be on the set list

Robbie Williams (Getty, EH)

Robbie Williams is fulfilling his “boyhood dream” and performing at the World Cup opening ceremony in Russia.

The Let Me Entertain You singer will be taking to the stage before the first match of the tournament on Thursday 14th June, which will see Russia and Saudi Arabia go head to head in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will also perform with Williams for a one-off duet, in front of a crowd of 80,000 people at the stadium, including Vladimir Putin.

Williams said: “I’m so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance.

“I’ve done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream. We’d like to invite football and music fans to party with us in Russia, in the stadium, or to tune in their TVs a little earlier for an unforgettable show.”

Williams is not likely to include Party Like A Russian on his set list, a track which caused controversy upon its release in 2016 for its unfavourable portrayal of the Russian elite.

His concert at the World Cup opening ceremony will follow just days after Williams’ England team won 2018’s Soccer Aid match.

The World Cup opening ceremony will air live on ITV. Find out how to watch the tournament here.

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

(EDITORS NOTE: The composite has been made with the following images 874396390,451165572,451858500,81589959,71218677,146397624,85438373,1292596,81511729,81577332,76893617,81490634,450759028,2972248,492239626,53105736,71204877,451389822,52548846,102430315,1613457,682536,146478879,90184895,102170234,159344522,450712630,1922282,71176173,848943,478522776,56815733) This composite image shows a fan of each of the 32 national teams taking part in the 2018 World Cup starting on June 14, 2018 in Russia. (Photo by Getty Images, TG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

