Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
World Cup 2018 Group E: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

World Cup 2018 Group E: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E matches between Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia

(EDITORS NOTE: The composite has been made with the following images 874396390,451165572,451858500,81589959,71218677,146397624,85438373,1292596,81511729,81577332,76893617,81490634,450759028,2972248,492239626,53105736,71204877,451389822,52548846,102430315,1613457,682536,146478879,90184895,102170234,159344522,450712630,1922282,71176173,848943,478522776,56815733) This composite image shows a fan of each of the 32 national teams taking part in the 2018 World Cup starting on June 14, 2018 in Russia. (Photo by Getty Images, TG)

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group E?

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Serbia

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Advertisement

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

When is Costa Rica v Serbia being played? Sunday 17th June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Samara Arena, Samara

When is Brazil v Switzerland being played? Sunday 17th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Brazil v Costa Rica being played? Friday 22nd June

What time is kick off? 1pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

 When is Serbia v Switzerland being played? Friday 22nd June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When is Serbia v Brazil being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is Switzerland v Costa Rica being played? Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group

Tags

All about FIFA World Cup 2018

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Watch an exclusive clip of Denzel Washington in Flight – and win free preview tickets

imagenotavailable1

The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3

imagenotavailable1

The Big Bang Theory and Breaking Bad win at Critics’ Choice TV Awards

imagenotavailable1

Barack Obama slow-jams the news – video

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more