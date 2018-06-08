Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Vera series 9 confirmed: Brenda Blethyn returns as ITV crime drama begins filming

Vera series 9 confirmed: Brenda Blethyn returns as ITV crime drama begins filming

Brenda Blethyn stars as the determined detective - and Doctor Who's Peter Davison is set to guest star

Vera 9 - Specials

Filming for the ninth series of detective drama Vera is under way, ITV has confirmed.

Advertisement

Brenda Blethyn will once again don her mac to play Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope in four feature-length episodes set in rural North East England.

The first episode, entitled Blind Spot, will see the detective investigating the murder of a young forensic psychologist, whose body has been found in a landfill site far from her home in Newcastle.

Doctor Who’s Peter Davison, James Atherton (The Crown), Adrian Lukis (Little Boy Blue) and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones, Three Girls) will lead a brilliant guest cast.

Kenny Dougherty will return as DS Aidan Healy for series nine alongside Blethyn and fellow returnees Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), Riley Jones (DC Mark Edwards) and Ibinabo Jack as Vera’s newest recruit, DC Jacqueline Williams.

Advertisement

The series is based on the novels and characters created by crime writer Ann Cleeves – and the fourth episode, The Seagull, has been adapted directly from her latest book. It finds Vera opening up a cold case after two skeletons are discovered in a culvert near Whitley Bay.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Vera

Vera 9 - Specials
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-05-23 at 11.21.45

Brilliant Bad Lip Reading video reveals what was really said at the royal wedding

(Getty Images)

Ryan Reynolds and the writers of Deadpool set to make new Netflix action movie

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: : (L-R) Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Dan Fogelman and Stephanie Beatriz accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' from Chloe Grace Moretz and Tom Payne onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Watch out, the TV fans are coming to save their shows…

Dylan Minette as Clay Jensen (Netflix, JG)

Meet the cast of 13 Reasons Why season 2

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more