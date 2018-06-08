Meet the cast of Shakespeare & Hathaway

BBC1’s daytime detective drama Shakespeare & Hathaway sees private investigator Frank and his rookie sidekick Lu form an unlikely partnership and make it their mission to uncover the secrets of residents in rural Warwickshire.

There’s more to village life than meets the eye – and hidden behind the countryside scenery is a hotbed of mystery and intrigue: from extramarital affairs and celebrity stalkers to murderous magicians and abducted au pairs.

Meet the full cast below…

Mark Benton as Frank Hathaway

A hardboiled, grizzled private investigator.

Where do I recognise him from?

Benton is a familiar face but perhaps best known in recent years for playing Feldman in The Halcyon, maths teacher Daniel Chalk in Waterloo Road and Eddie in pub-based comedy Early Doors. He’s also had brief appearances in Death in Paradise, Outnumbered, Damned and many more. Benton was in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing and went out in week nine.

Jo Joyner as Lu Shakespeare

Hathaway’s bright and bubbly rookie sidekick.

Where do I recognise her from?

Joyner is famous for playing Tanya in EastEnders, a role she has held since 2006. She has also appeared regularly in Ackley Bridge, Mount Pleasant, Ordinary Lies, The Interceptor, No Angels and many more.

Patrick Walshe McBride as Sebastian Brudenell

The RADA-trained struggling actor is Hathaway’s assistant.

Where do I recognise him from?

McBride has briefly appeared in Inspector Lewis and Holby City.

Amber Aga as Detective Inspector Marlowe

Marlowe is a local Warwickshire copper.

Where do I recognise her from?

Aga has had recurring roles in Bounty Hunters, Absentia and Murder City. You might also have spotted her in Holby City and Casualty.