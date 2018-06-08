Accessibility Links

Poldark series 4 first look image reveals Aidan Turner’s smart new costume

The BBC has released a new photo of Ross Poldark, who is clearly sharpening up his style ahead of a possible move into politics...

Ross Poldark BBC

Ross Poldark is smartening up.

Advertisement

Having promised to run for Parliament at the end of Poldark series three, this first-look picture from series four gives us a glimpse of Aidan Turner’s character all dressed up in his 18th century finery, standing on the rocky shores of Cornwall and looking typically intense.

Poldark aidan

Gone is his old battered tricorn hat, replaced by a far more classy version. Also gone is his slightly shabby jacket – but at least we still have his unruly hairdo…

Does this sartorial step up from the rough-and-ready scyther we saw in series one indicate that he manages to get elected? Could the Cornish countryside be replaced by the politics of London when Aidan Turner returns?

Advertisement

It definitely looks like Poldark has polished up for a good reason…

