Michael McIntyre speaks out after mugging: “I had to fend for myself and it did not go well”

The comedian laughed off the incident at his Dublin show

Michael McIntyre is already cracking jokes about getting mugged on the school run.

Advertisement

The comedian was robbed by two men on mopeds armed with hammers on Monday, while he was in his car picking up his kids. The pair smashed the window of his Range Rover and stole his Rolex watch.

Laughing off the incident at his Dublin show on Thursday evening, he joked: “They say time is the healer. I have lost my watch, how is time going to heal? I have no idea what time it is.”

McIntyre, who was not injured, compared his experience to that of a character in an action movie.

“It was not so much the fast and the furious as stationary and panicking,” he said. “I could not get it [his car] started.

“It was fight or flight.”

Back. Thank you Dublin x pic.twitter.com/cfT5oYWVRc — Michael McIntyre (@McInTweet) June 7, 2018

McIntyre added that his Dublin performance had been thrown into doubt following the incident.

“It was touch and go whether I came here. It is my favourite gig, it is my favourite arena,” he said.

The comedian noted that it hadn’t been the best week for him, but said: “I am OK, we are OK.

“I could have done with you, 9,000 Dubliners.”

He added: “Unfortunately I had to fend for myself and it did not go well.”

Advertisement

Dublin is the first Irish show in McIntyre’s current ‘Big World Tour’ which also takes him to New York, Hong Kong and Cape Town.