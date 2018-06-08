Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit The X Factor – again

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger quit The X Factor – again

In (yet another) panel shake-up, Simon Cowell will remain the only full-time judge on the show

Louis Walsh The X Factor 2017

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger have quit The X Factor. Again.

Advertisement

The pair have bowed out of the show’s upcoming 15th series, leaving Sharon Osbourne, who will remain on the show as a judge for the live shows only.

Simon Cowell is The X Factor’s only remaining full-time face and will be joined by three new judges when the show returns this autumn.

This isn’t the first time Louis has said he’s leaving the series. Announcing he was quitting the show to dedicate himself to management, he said in a 2014 interview: “You have to move on, I’ve got things to do,” adding that he wanted to focus on nurturing artists again.

The X FactorPictured: Dermot O'Leary, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. (ITV, TL)
The X Factor
Pictured: Dermot O’Leary, Sharon Osbourne, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. (ITV, TL)

“I love doing X Factor,” he said. “But it’s not my only job.”

And now, four years later, he’s saying it all over again.

“I’ve had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I’m ready to leave,” said Louis in a press statement. “I’m looking forward to another series of Ireland’s Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world!”

Meanwhile, of her new role – which will see her appear in the latter stages of the competition only – Sharon said: “I can’t wait to get back to the judges’ desk. I love the new format.”

Although further details of what exactly that format will be are currently under wraps…

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on The X Factor 2017

“Louis has been a huge part of The X Factor’s success since it launched and remains a good friend of the show,” said Thames Managing Director, Amelia Brown.

“His contribution cannot be overstated. We would like to thank him for all he has given to the show over the years and look forward to continuing to work with him in the future.

“We are very excited Sharon is taking on a new role on the show and we can’t wait to see her as a judge on the live episodes. This is the start of a new era for The X Factor. I am really excited about all the ideas we have for the coming series including, of course, the new judging panel.”

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor live shows
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lost Voice Guy

BGT winner Lost Voice Guy’s Radio 4 sitcom gets second series

Ant and Dec on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell “almost certain” Ant McPartlin will return to Britain’s Got Talent in 2019

Lost Voice Guy

Lost Voice Guy wins Britain’s Got Talent 2018

Britain's Got Talent Micky P Kerr

Simon Cowell baffled by Britain’s Got Talent comedian Micky P Kerr’s ‘Bag for Life’ song

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more