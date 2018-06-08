James McAvoy joins BBC1 drama His Dark Materials

The adaptation of Phillip Pullman's trilogy will star McAvoy as Lord Asriel

James McAvoy has joined the cast of BBC1 drama His Dark Materials.

The actor will play Lord Asriel in the epic eight-part adaptation of Phillip Pullman’s novels, while The Wire star Clarke Peters is also a new announcement for the series.

Peters, who most recently appeared in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, plays the master who raises Lyra – who will be portrayed by Logan star Dafne Keen.

McAvoy’s character Asriel is the father of orphan Lyra, who exists in a parallel universe.

The BBC adaptation of Pullman’s fantasy book trilogy was announced in November 2015, with the script being penned by acclaimed writer Jack Thorne (National Treasure, Kiri, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child).

The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper will be helming the project, while Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda is also reportedly in talks to portray balloonist and adventurer Lee Scoresby in the adaptation.

His Dark Materials will air on BBC1