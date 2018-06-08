Formula 1 2018 race calendar and TV coverage guide
Find out when and where all this season's F1 Grand Prix races are taking place, and check if they are live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1
Channel 4 and Sky Sports will once again share coverage of the Formula 1 2018 season.
This will be the final year that Channel 4 broadcasts the sport, after Sky Sports landed exclusive rights to F1 from 2019.
- Sky Sports secure exclusive rights to Formula 1 from 2019, ending full free to air coverage
This will therefore be the last Formula 1 season broadcast on terrestrial television in the UK.
Channel 4 has coverage of 10 live races including Monaco in May, the British Grand Prix in July and the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.
Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season. Find out when every race will be live on TV in the UK.
Formula 1 live on TV: 2018 race calendar
25 March – Australian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
8 April – Bahrain Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1
15 April – Chinese Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
29 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
13 May – Spanish Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
27 May – Monaco Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
10 June – Canadian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
24 June – French Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
1 July – Austrian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
8 July – British Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
22 July – German Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
29 July- Hungarian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
26 August – Belgian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
2 September – Italian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
16 September – Singapore Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
30 September – Russian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
7 October – Japanese Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
21 October – USA Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
28 October – Mexican Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
11 November – Brazilian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
25 November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports