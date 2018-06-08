Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV?

Find out where to watch the seventh race of the F1 season on Sky Sports and Channel 4

Lewis Hamilton’s march towards another Formula 1 2018 title suffered a setback in late May as he placed third in the Monaco Grand Prix. He heads to Montreal 14 points ahead of closest rival Sebastian Vettel. Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo, who won the last outing, is a 24 points adrift of Vettel.

Advertisement

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Canadian Grand Prix, live from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

They’re all having a better time than Ricciardo’s young colleague Max Verstappen, who threatened to “headbutt someone” during a pre-race press conference after journalists had questioned him about his poor run of form (he’s currently placed 6th in the rankings, after finishing 9th in Monaco).

Find out how to watch the race live on TV, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 details below.

Qualifying: Saturday 9th June

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying starting at 7pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 10.55pm.

Race Day: Sunday 10th June

Live coverage is on Sky Sports F1, with the race starting at 7.10pm. Highlights on Channel 4 from 10.40pm.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Canadian Grand Prix?

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra has qualifying coverage from 6.55pm on Saturday. Coverage of the race itself is on 5 Live from 6.30pm on Sunday.