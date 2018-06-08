Celebrity chef and TV star Anthony Bourdain dies aged 61

The presenter was filming for a CNN series in France when he passed away

Celebrity chef and TV presenter Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.

The American star and author was filming for CNN series Parts Unknown when he passed away, with a statement released by the cable network confirming Bourdain’s death:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

According to CNN, Bourdain’s friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning.

The chef and writer had forged a successful television career, first hosting A Cook’s Tour on the Food Network, before moving on to Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel, the latter earning him two Emmy Awards.

As well as Parts Unknown, which had recently finished airing its 11th season, Bourdain was a familiar face to US audiences on shows including CBS This Morning, The Chew and The Mind of a Chef, which he also executive-produced.

Recently he was one of the chefs who featured in 2017 movie Wasted! The Story of Food Waste, which highlighted how forty percent of food in the US goes to waste.

During his career, Bourdain also won the Peabody Award in 2013 and his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly became a bestseller when it was released in 2000.

Born in New York City in 1956, Bourdain’s grandparents were French, and he stated his love of the nation’s cuisine came from a family holiday to France.

Since his death was announced, the culinary and entertainment worlds have begun to pay tribute to the chef and broadcaster:

Awful, awful news. What a fascinating, beautiful person. RIP Anthony Bourdain https://t.co/Vs2ubHxDod — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Ohh nooo! Anthony Bourdain!!!! Be at peace, brother.❤️ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) June 8, 2018