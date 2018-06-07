Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Niall Aslam? Meet the Love Island contestant and construction worker

Who is Niall Aslam? Meet the Love Island contestant and construction worker

The 23-year-old Coventry native says his "chat" is his best attribute – we'll see about that

Screen Shot 2018-05-29 at 10.22.14

23-year-old Love Island contestant Niall describes himself as “quirky and funny”, and says that his best attribute is his “chat”, rather than his “big muscles” (yes, he felt the need to clarify that).

Advertisement

The student and construction worker was with his ex-girlfriend from the age of 17 to 20 and says he feels sorry for her as Love Island is her favourite programme (ouch). He reckons she would say that he is an immature attention seeker and that “she wouldn’t be wrong”. However, he claims that his worst attribute is that he chews “like a barnyard animal”.

Niall’s idea of a good date would involve being at a safari park – “giraffes, elephants and a fit girl”.

He says he’s never been cheated on but that he once got off with another girl while his girlfriend was in the same club – but blames it on his youth. This time around he’s out for love and says he will happily chat up another man’s girlfriend to get it.

If his Instagram posts are anything to go by, he doesn’t know the correct definition of the word “edgy”, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the Love Island Villa.

What is Niall looking for in a girl?

“The best way to my heart is being open and upfront. And just being happy and bubbly.”

And his biggest turn-off? “Someone who takes themselves seriously and can’t have a laugh. Girls these days think you’re trying to chat them up even when you’re not. You might just ask the time and they’ll say ‘Sorry I’m not interested.'”

Who is Niall Aslam? Key facts: 

Coupled up with: Single

Age: 23

Job: Student and construction worker

Twitter: @NiallAslam

Instagram: @NiallAslam

Location: Coventry

Advertisement

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island contestants group shot
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Love Island Villa 2018 (ITV, FT)

Where is Love Island filmed?

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island contestants group shot

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more