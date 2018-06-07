When is the first Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the first dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

Well it seems as though it will be the same time as the show’s first recoupling, which could be as early as Friday – but is most likely to be on Sunday 10th June.

And who is likely to be leaving Love Island? Well with the new additions into the villa, it means there are going to be seven girls and six boys.

So if the producers don’t stick a few more boys in before the end of the week, it means we’ll definitely be waving goodbye to a female cast member. Eek!

This is because on Tuesday night’s show, newly-single Niall got a text that revealed “at the end of the week all Islanders will take part in a recoupling. The Islander not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island.”

With Niall and Alex headed out on dates with new girls Georgia Steel and Rosie Williams, Dani and Jack going their separate ways and Eyal and Hayley at a stalemate, it looks like everything is to play for ahead of Sunday.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

As yet, none of the islanders have been evicted from the villa. But as soon as they have, we’ll be letting you know right here…

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2