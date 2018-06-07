Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

The first coupling in the villa saw plenty of drama - and that was before Adam Collard even walked in!

The first coupling on Love Island has taken place – as has the first massive bombshell.

In the opening episode on Monday 4th June, the initial pairs will be revealed as the girls line up by the pool in the villa and Caroline Flack introduced the boys one by one.

The girls then stepping forward for the boys that they want to be paired with and at the end we were left with five girls and five boys paired up.

But then, there was a spanner thrown in the works when Caroline announced a bombshell – there was still one boy left to enter the villa. And he had 24 hours in which to woo one of the girls away from the boys.

Here’s all the couples that are currently paired up in the villa:

Adam and Kendall

Just when the couples were starting to get cosy after the first coupling on Monday night, Caroline Flack revealed that there was another boy yet to come into the villa.

Adam Collard – described as “arguably most eye catching eligible male” by ITV – then came into the villa, with Caroline revealing that in order to stay in the villa lots of grafting was going to be in order.

“In 24 hours, he will be coupling up with one of your girls, leaving one of you single and vulnerable,” explained Caroline. “Because you know the rules. To stay on Love Island you have to be in a couple.”

Over the next day, we saw Adam get to know the girls before he made his SHOCKING decision to partner up with Kendall Rae-Knight! The pair then went on a candlelit date together and even shared the show’s first kiss of 2018!

Kendall had been getting on really well with Niall Aslam who had been the very first boy to walk into the villa. She was the only girl to step forward for Niall, and the pair bonded over their love of Harry Potter.

Samira and Alex

The second boy into the villa was Dr Alex George. And, bit ridiculous, but none of the girls stepped forward for him! He chose Laura, but after she was stollen by Wes (do keep up!) he was left without a partner.

So after Samira Mighty was pied by both Eyal Booker and Jack Fincham (when she stepped forward for them and they chose other girls over her), Samira and Alex ended up being a couple. Phew. These two have a had a rocky start already…

Laura and Wes

When none of the girls stepped forward for Dr Alex, he chose to couple up with Laura. But their partnership was very short-lived when Wes Nelson walked into the villa. Wes, the third boy into the villa, had Laura step forward for him and Alex was relegated. Oh dear. Alex was eventually paired with Samira, who none of the boys chose during the coupling.

Hayley and Eyal

Hayley Hughes had a fight on her hands for Eyal Booker. When the male model walked into the villa, a whopping three girls stepped forward for him: Hayley, Dani Dyer and Samira.

Eyal eventually chose Hayley and the two became a pair.

Dani and Jack

Fifth boy into the villa Jack Fincham had two of the girls step forward for him in the shape of Dani Dyer and Samira Mighty.

He chose Dani, leaving Samira with Alex.

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

Niall Aslam (previously coupled up with Kendall)

Poor Niall. The student was left borderline devastated when Adam swooped in and decided to couple up with Kendall. But with a dumping around the corner, will singleton Niall see out the week?

Georgia is new to the villa and the 20-year-old “party animal” says she’s ready to swap her student lifestyle in Chelsea for the glamorous Love Island villa.

The performing arts student is one of the bombshell girls destined for the villa and will no doubt threaten to shake up some of the newly-formed couples.

Describing herself as an “unpredictable”, solicitor Rosie is headed into the villa and will be going on a date with one of the boys. But who will the public have voted to go out with her? And what impact will the single girl have in the villa? We’ll have to wait and see.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2