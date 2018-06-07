Love Island 2018: Alex FINALLY gets a date and viewers are praying it goes well

Will Dr Alex George and Love Island newcomer Rosie Williams hit it off?

There hasn’t been much love on Love Island for Dr Alex George so far – but now the 27-year-old contestant finally has his shot at romance after being set up on a date with new girl Rosie Williams. And viewers are hoping that she’s just what the doctor ordered.

Alex has been rejected three times, and has been doubting his future on the ITV2 reality show.

But Love Island fans have been rooting for him, and in a RadioTimes.com poll a whopping 59% of readers reckoned Alex should be the one to go on a date with new girls Rosie and Georgia.

So could Rosie be the one for him? She’s a solicitor, he’s a doctor, so perhaps it’s meant to be…? We’ll find out on Thursday night’s episode.

raise your hand if you want Alex to find love #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bALgFnkZdD — lewis aitken (@basicallylewis) June 6, 2018

The whole of the UK if Rosie has the cheek to pie Alex #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BEwyV6Nhcl — Wormy (@wormald_harry) June 6, 2018

Me lying in bed tonight worrying how Alex’s date went #loveisland pic.twitter.com/OQpZyFX8WE — Megan 🐝 (@meganejoness_) June 6, 2018

Alex the doctor and Rosie the solicitor? MAKE IT HAPPEN 🗣🗣🗣🗣 #loveisland — Roberto Benji 🤴🏾 (@kayipeh) June 5, 2018

Even last year’s contestant Sam Gowland is cheering him on…

Alex the full country is behind ya here lad 🙏🙏🙏 #loveisland — Sam Gowland (@SamGowland123) June 6, 2018

But Dr Alex had better watch his back because Adam Collard also has his eye on Rosie.

As Rosie left for her date with Alex at the end of the episode, Adam – who is currently paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight – told the rest of the lads: “I know for a fact that Rosie’s going to pick me if she gets a chance. I can just tell.”

Asked if Rosie was his type, Adam replied: “She’s my type.”

Adam already “stole” Kendall from Niall Aslam earlier in the week. So could he swoop in on newbie Rosie? If he does, he’ll face the wrath of viewers…

i swear if adam tries to take alex's girl i'm going to kick off #loveisland — grace flynn🌹 (@xgraceflynnx) June 6, 2018

Adam stay away from Rosie.. She’s there for Alex ! #LoveIsand — Malika (@MalikaShake) June 6, 2018

I swear to god if Adam even tries to take Rosie from Alex…🤬😡🖕🏻 #loveisland — Emily Betts (@Emm_Betts) June 6, 2018

Meanwhile Kendall, who is currently coupled up with Adam, said in the Beach Hut, “My decision’s still the same, just because two new girls have come in. I would hope that he wouldn’t want to go elsewhere but if that’s what he wants to do, that’s up to him.”

