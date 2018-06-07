Accessibility Links

Love Island 2018: Alex FINALLY gets a date and viewers are praying it goes well

Love Island 2018: Alex FINALLY gets a date and viewers are praying it goes well

Will Dr Alex George and Love Island newcomer Rosie Williams hit it off?

Love Island 2018: Alex George

There hasn’t been much love on Love Island for Dr Alex George so far – but now the 27-year-old contestant finally has his shot at romance after being set up on a date with new girl Rosie Williams. And viewers are hoping that she’s just what the doctor ordered.

Alex has been rejected three times, and has been doubting his future on the ITV2 reality show.

But Love Island fans have been rooting for him, and in a RadioTimes.com poll a whopping 59% of readers reckoned Alex should be the one to go on a date with new girls Rosie and Georgia.

So could Rosie be the one for him? She’s a solicitor, he’s a doctor, so perhaps it’s meant to be…? We’ll find out on Thursday night’s episode.

Even last year’s contestant Sam Gowland is cheering him on…

But Dr Alex had better watch his back because Adam Collard also has his eye on Rosie.

As Rosie left for her date with Alex at the end of the episode, Adam – who is currently paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight – told the rest of the lads: “I know for a fact that Rosie’s going to pick me if she gets a chance. I can just tell.”

Asked if Rosie was his type, Adam replied: “She’s my type.”

Adam already “stole” Kendall from Niall Aslam earlier in the week. So could he swoop in on newbie Rosie? If he does, he’ll face the wrath of viewers…

Meanwhile Kendall, who is currently coupled up with Adam, said in the Beach Hut, “My decision’s still the same, just because two new girls have come in. I would hope that he wouldn’t want to go elsewhere but if that’s what he wants to do, that’s up to him.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on BBC2

