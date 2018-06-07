What time is England v Costa Rica live on TV?

Gareth Southgate takes his World Cup squad to Elland Road, Leeds, for their second and final warm-up game (kick-off 8pm).

Advertisement

This is a direct rehearsal for a group match in Russia: there the side will face determined, defensive underdogs from central America in the form of Panama, and Costa Rica fit that type. They’ve qualified for the finals again in 2018, having been by far the biggest surprise of the tournament four years ago.

The team that reached the quarter-finals then is largely unchanged, and thus probably less dangerous, but they’ll test England’s ability to trick their way past a parked autobús. If younger members of the squad play a part in victory – Ruben Loftus-Cheek, say, or Trent Alexander-Arnold – they’ll give Southgate something to think about on the plane.

When is the international friendly between England and Costa Rica?

Thursday 7th June, Elland Road, Leeds.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 8pm.

Advertisement

How can I watch it on TV and listen on the radio?

TV coverage is live from 7.30pm on ITV. Radio coverage is from 8pm on BBC Radio 5 Live