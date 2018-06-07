John Barrowman has “no answers” about his rumoured Doctor Who return

The Captain Jack Harkness actor says "it’s not up to me" but that he would "do it at the drop of a hat" if asked

Remember that rumour about John Barrowman returning to Doctor Who for Jodie Whittaker’s first series?

Well, it’s sadly looking like it might be a little far-fetched, with Barrowman himself suggesting to fans on Twitter that he’s not been asked back to play his character Captain Jack Harkness in the series.

“I just have no answers,” wrote Barrowman, who had previously responded to the rumours with a slightly more ambiguous tweet.

“I get asked the question all the time and the Whovian fans know my answer: I don’t know, it’s not up to me.

“But if asked I would do it at the drop of a hat cause we all love Captain Jack,” he added.

So even while this isn’t an out-and-out denial, it’s looking less likely that we’ll be seeing the Doctor and Captain Jack reunite for new adventures this autumn. Fingers crossed he might still return to the series one day, though!

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn