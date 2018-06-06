Accessibility Links

This is why Love Island’s Jack Fincham has been liking Dani Dyer’s Instagram photos

This is why Love Island’s Jack Fincham has been liking Dani Dyer’s Instagram photos

Fans were left confused when they noticed Jack had interacted with some of Dani's pics - despite seemingly not knowing who she was.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer on Love Island 2018

Eagle-eyed Love Island viewers have noticed some suspicious activity on Jack Fincham’s Instagram account this week.

The pen salesman from Kent had seemingly hit ‘like’ on numerous pictures of 21-year-old Dani Dyer, who he coupled up with in the show’s first episode and seemingly had never laid eyes on before. So how has he been liking her pics? ITV have explained just what’s going on.

It turns out, caught up in the whirlwind romance, Jack’s family have been Insta-stalking Dani’s profile. ITV said: “Jack’s social media accounts are being looked after by friends and family, and have been since he went into lock down.

“We have spoken to them and they have actually liked some of Dani’s historical posts since it was made public that she was going on the show.”

Photos that earned an Insta heart from the Fincham family include a snap of Dani in a white bikini, and another showing her dressed in a strappy bralette for a night on the town.

But is Jack and Dani’s budding romance already on the rocks? The first challenge proved damaging for several islanders after some of the cast’s deepest secrets were revealed. One such revelation was that the villa’s favourite pen salesman had cheated on not one, but all of his former girlfriends.

Despite “clumsy” Jack protesting he had only had two relationships, Dani was not impressed. The revelation left her in tears, asking the girls why she always gravitates towards bad boys, and made her the second girl to cry on the show after Kendall Rae-Knight.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

