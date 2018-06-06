Meet the cast of The Durrells series 3

Keeley Hawes returns as Louisa Durrell in the ITV drama – find out more about all the actors, characters (and animals) here

The Durrells kids are getting ever more grown up as our favourite Corfu-based TV show returns to ITV. Louisa Durrell and her children Larry, Leslie, Margo and Gerry are all back, alongside some old favourites (Spiros, Theo, Aunt Hermione).

But a couple of new characters have arrived to rock the boat…

Find out all you need to know with our guide to the cast of series three, which continues on Sundays at 8pm on ITV.

Keeley Hawes – Louisa Durrell

Who is Louisa Durrell? Mrs Durrell is a widow and a mother of four who made an impulsive decision to up sticks and move her entire family to Corfu in the 1930s. Since then they have been building a life on the island and scraping by. Previous series have seen Louisa looking for love, but this series she has decided to focus on herself and her family – at least, for now.

What else has Keeley Hawes been in? Keeley Hawes is a familiar face on TV: she’s played Lindsay Denton in Line of Duty, Gemma in The Missing, Samantha Mollison in The Casual Vacancy, Alex Drake in Ashes to Ashes, and Zoe Reynolds in Spooks. Soon we’ll see her in Jed Mercurio drama Bodyguard as politician Julie Montague.

Josh O’Connor – Lawrence Durrell

Who is Lawrence “Larry” Durrell? Lawrence is Louisa’s oldest son. He’s an aspiring writer – in fact, in series two we saw him get his first novel published – unfortunately, it was a failure. Larry is full of sarcasm and literary references and loves to moan to anyone who’ll listen.

What else has Josh O’Connor been in? Josh O’Connor’s career has taken off since he first joined The Durrells. He starred as Johnny Saxby in the critically-acclaimed movie God’s Own Country and was nominated for a Bafta Rising Star Award in 2018. Previous credits include Ripper Street, Florence Foster Jenkins and The Riot Club, but soon we’ll see him in Les Misérables as Marius Pontmercy.

Milo Parker – Gerald Durrell

Who is Gerald “Gerry” Durrell? You might think that it’s Lawrence who wrote the semi-autobiographical books this drama is based on, but actually it’s Gerald who wrote My Family and Other Animals and the rest of the Corfu trilogy. Gerry is a nature lover, always excited about the animals he finds on the island. He is building up a collection of creatures in the garden.

What else has Milo Parker been in? You may have seen Milo Parker as Roger in Mr Holmes, or Tom Thompson in Ghost Hunters On Icy Trails, or Hugh in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. Milo will soon appear as Young Ian McKellen in a documentary about the acting legend.

Daisy Waterstone – Margo Durrell

Who is Margo Durrell? Margo lives in her own world, away with the fairies. She tends to make impulsive decisions, like the time she decided to become a nun in series two. This time around she embraces a new hobby (soap sculpture) and appoints herself to a new job.

What else has Daisy Waterstone been in? Daisy Waterstone appeared as Katie Bowman in Silent Witness. She also played Clare Leighton in Testament of Youth.

Callum Woodhouse – Leslie Durrell

Who is Leslie Durrell? Louisa has a soft spot for her middle child Leslie, who she believes needs a guiding hand – especially as he discovers the world of girls. He doesn’t like reading, but he does like guns and photography.

What else has Callum Woodhouse been in? You may have seen him as Josh Marsden in the Cold Feet revival.

Alexis Georgoulis – Spiros Halikiopoulos

Who is Spiros? Charismatic local man Spiros took the Durrells under his wing when they arrived and made firm friends with “Mrs Durrells”. He works as a taxi driver and knows everybody on the island.

What else has Alexis Georgoulis been in? Alexis Georgoulis played Poupi Kakas in My Life In Ruins. He also starred in popular Greek television series Eisai to Tairi mou, which has made him a well-known face in Corfu.

Ulric von der Esch – Sven

Who is Sven? The Durrell family friend, and a Swedish goat herder who lives on Corfu. Sven once had a romance with Louisa and the two were planning to marry, until Sven revealed he was gay. Now he lives with his partner but must keep the relationship quiet – after all, homosexuality was illegal at this time. Sven actually appears in Gerald Durrell’s book Fillets of Plaice, where he lives as an openly gay man.

What else has Ulric von der Esch been in? Previous credits have included the TV series 183 Days, Kommissarie Winter, Beck, and Maria Wern.

Miles Jupp – Basil

Who is Basil? Louisa’s blundering and bumbling second cousin, who always seems to put his foot in it.

What else has Miles Jupp been in? Comedian and actor Miles Jupp starred in children’s TV series Balamory and played John Duggan in The Thick of It. In 2015 he replaces Sandi Toksvig as host of The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4.

Trevor White – Henry Miller

Who is Henry Miller in The Durrells? Henry Miller was an innovative and controversial American writer who was known for breaking with existing literary forms. He developed a new kind of semi-autobiographical novel and was a huge influence on the real Lawrence Durrell: in fact, the two of them met and became lifelong friends, with Miller visiting him in Corfu in 1939. His works include Tropic of Cancer and The Rosy Crucifixion.

What else has Trevor White been in? British Canadian actor Trevor White had a recurring role in Episodes as the Assistant Director. He has also appeared in Downton Abbey (as Major Patrick Gordon), X Company (as Schroeder) and SS-GB (as Daniel Hapkiss).

Yorgos Karamihos – Theodore

Who is Theo? Theodore is Gerald’s kindred spirit, a keen conservationist and nature-lover who encourages the youngster’s interest in animals. This series he tries to find a way to put his knowledge and his skills to practical use.

What else has Yorgos Karamihos been in? Yorgos Karamihos has an extensive list of credits in Greek television and film. Recently he appeared in the TV series Genius as Paul Arrighi alongside Geoffrey Rush as Einstein.