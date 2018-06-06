When is The Handmaid’s Tale series 2 on TV?

Everything you need to know about the return of the dystopian drama

When is The Handmaid’s back on Channel 4?

The Handmaid’s Tale returns to UK screens on Sunday 20th May at 9pm on Channel 4. It has already begun airing in America on streaming service Hulu.

What’s it about?

Adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel, the first series followed June, known as Offred (Elisabeth Moss), as she began her life as a handmaid in dystopian future America at the bottom of a new totalitarian regime, utilised for her fertility by the barren ruling classes.

The series one finale saw Offred fall pregnant but the identity of the father remained a mystery. Could it be the Commander (Joseph Fiennes), who ceremonially rapes her, or young driver Nick with whom Offred had a relationship?

What’s new for season two?

Hulu has said that season two – which takes us beyond the endpoint of Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel – will be shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her stolen child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. It will consist of 13 episodes.

“‘Gilead is within you’ is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In season two, Offred and all our characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth,” reads the synopsis.

We will also be visiting Alexis Bledel’s character Ofglen who has been exiled to the dreaded colonies.

As fans will remember, Ofglen (aka Emily) was banished to the colonies, where rebellious or “useless” women (known as “unwomen”) are sent to clean up radioactive waste.

“Life in the Colonies is a last stop,” Bledel told Entertainment Weekly. “Emily does not have a great deal of hope for a future there; she knows her days are numbered.”

Bradley Whitford, star of Get Out and The Post, is also slated to join the cast in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, the former West Wing actor will play Commander Joseph Lawrence, the gruff and intimidating architect of Gilead’s economy.

Is there a trailer?

Numerous teaser trailers have been released, showing that the next series is set to be just as bleak as you’d expect. Watch all three of them below…