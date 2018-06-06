Netflix has a page for TV and movie requests – but no one knows about it

The title requests page lets you ask for up to three shows or movies, so choose wisely…

We all know that crestfallen feeling, when you’ve got your mind set on binge-watching a certain series or checking out that movie everyone’s been talking about and then, lo and behold, it’s not on Netflix.

It turns out we don’t have to suffer in silence – there is a way of requesting TV shows and films on the streaming service.

Netflix’s title requests page allows users to submit up to three suggestions of programmes or movies they would like to be made available on the site.

Once the requests are in, it’s just a waiting game to see if Netflix responds. Viewers will be notified via email if Netflix adds “a new TV show or movie that we think you’ll enjoy”.

The tool has been available all along, but few people seem to be aware of it – even if Netflix seem to think we all “know the drill”…

It’s a Philippines user we have to thank for the discovery who, after searching for Chelsea Peretti’s One of the Greats, lamented its absence on Twitter. Netflix responded but it was the comedian herself who brought the request page to the attention of her many followers.

You know the drill: https://t.co/G11xj04UWP — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 4, 2018

LITERALLY NO ONE KNOWS THAT DRILL https://t.co/WBq2hJMuS1 — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 4, 2018

The feature is buried deep within the help section of the Netflix website, which is probably why users weren’t aware of it.

But how useful is the tool? Netflix’s complex licensing rules mean that certain content is locked to particular regions, and may not be available to countries where a local broadcaster has the rights to it.

In some cases it is not possible for Netflix to purchase titles because they are licensed to other services or were created as original content for other channels.

Netflix’s licenses can also expire at a set date, which is why some content disappears from the platform.