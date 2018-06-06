Love Island’s Dr Alex George on the new villa arrivals: “My wife’s coming in…”

It hasn’t been a great start for poor old Alex.

Advertisement

When he first arrived in the Love Island villa, none of the girls stepped forward for him. He chose to couple up with Laura anyway who, precisely 4.7 seconds later, ditched him for Wes.

Then Alex was relegated to the cruelly named “subs bench”.

Then he was partnered with a very disinterested Samira.

And then, when he tried to kiss Hayley as part of a challenge, she swerved.

That was the straw that broke the camel’s back for Alex, who decided he’d “had enough” after Hayley’s rejection, a development which broke many viewers’ hearts. But it looks like the A&E doctor’s luck might be about to change…

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, it was revealed that two new girls will be heading into the villa – Rosie Williams and Georgia Steel – and it was down to a public vote who would be taking them on a date. The bets are on Alex coupling up with Rosie, for the sole reason that she’s a solicitor so they might be vaguely on the same wavelength.

In tonight’s show, when Alex hears about the new arrivals, he announces: “My wife’s coming in. Wife and mother of my children. You never know.”

Elated at the prospect of meeting his match, he adds: “We’re all really excited, there’s a real buzz around the boys. For me, obviously I feel really good that this is an opportunity to meet some new girls and someone that could be my type.”

Or, you might say, 100% his type on paper.

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2