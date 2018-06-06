Accessibility Links

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Niall rates his "chat" but if only he could obliviate this mistake

Kendall Rae-Knight and Niall Aslam on Love Island 2018

Niall Aslam won over Love Island viewers with his Harry Potter puns but he’s “muggled” himself off with last night’s blunder.

Viewers expected the “tanned Harry Potter” to have a better grasp of the wizarding world, given his tattoo and admiration for The Boy Who Lived. But his mispronunciation of “patronus” as “patronium” was more offensive than Umbridge’s wardrobe.

The mistake occurred when Niall and Wes Nelson sat down to talk through the night’s shocking events. Tuesday’s episode saw the villa’s single man, Adam Collardcouple up with Kendall Rae-Knight, leaving heart broken Niall all alone.

As the new couple set off for their candlelit date, Niall offended the Potter fandom by suggesting he’d conjure a patronus to attack Adam.

Eagle eyed viewers were quick to point out Niall’s succession of mistakes: the patronus spell is not used to attack and under no circumstances is it pronounced ‘patronium’.

Thankfully, Niall is safe from the Twitter storm in Love Island’s Mallorca villa, or else he’d need the cloak of invisibility to get himself out of this one.

