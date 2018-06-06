Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

Niall rates his "chat" but if only he could obliviate this mistake

Niall Aslam won over Love Island viewers with his Harry Potter puns but he’s “muggled” himself off with last night’s blunder.

Viewers expected the “tanned Harry Potter” to have a better grasp of the wizarding world, given his tattoo and admiration for The Boy Who Lived. But his mispronunciation of “patronus” as “patronium” was more offensive than Umbridge’s wardrobe.

Every Harry Potter fan when Niall says ‘patronium’ instead of patronus 😶 #LoveIsland2018 pic.twitter.com/sW2SunEQSY — Ełłie Ruśśełł (@elliemaeruss) June 5, 2018

Niall says he’s a Harry Potter nerd with the wand tattoo but didn’t even correct Wes when he said protronium (wtf is that) and not patronus 🤔 and went a long with it. FAKE FAN #LoveIsland — H A N N A H 🌙 (@hanaaarr) June 6, 2018

When Niall said patronia instead of patronus #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/jkpPJbRrZ0 — Delia (@deliapalmer_) June 5, 2018

The mistake occurred when Niall and Wes Nelson sat down to talk through the night’s shocking events. Tuesday’s episode saw the villa’s single man, Adam Collard, couple up with Kendall Rae-Knight, leaving heart broken Niall all alone.

As the new couple set off for their candlelit date, Niall offended the Potter fandom by suggesting he’d conjure a patronus to attack Adam.

Eagle eyed viewers were quick to point out Niall’s succession of mistakes: the patronus spell is not used to attack and under no circumstances is it pronounced ‘patronium’.

Thankfully, Niall is safe from the Twitter storm in Love Island’s Mallorca villa, or else he’d need the cloak of invisibility to get himself out of this one.