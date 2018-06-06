When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

This is when we can next expect to see the islanders gathered around the fire pit for a tense session of recoupling

There’s always so much drama on Love Island – but one of the biggest sources of tears, fallouts and proper muggy behaviour is the recouplings.

So when can we next expect a Flack Attack in the villa? And when will the islanders be faced with the prospect of a recoupling?

Well during Tuesday night’s show, it was revealed that there was going to be a recoupling taking place very, very soon.

After Adam swooped in and took Kendall from Niall, he got a text that said: “Niall, You are now single. At the end of the week all Islanders will take part in a recoupling.

“The Islander not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island. #muggledoff #stillinthegame”

But when precisely will that recoupling take place? Well it could be as early as Friday, but most likely it will take place on Sunday 10th June.

This would mean that the scenes featuring one islander being dumped will have been recorded prior to Sunday’s show, and that the first contestant out could well be joining Caroline Flack on the Love Island: Aftersun sofa straight after the episode.

One thing we do know – we will update you with all the latest right here as soon as we know it.

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2