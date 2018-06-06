Accessibility Links

“I just don’t get butterflies around him” – is it all over for Love Island’s Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham?

And just when they were shaping up to be one of our favourite couples, too

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

Is it over before it’s begun for Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham?

Tonight’s Love Island sees Dani saying she “just doesn’t get butterflies” around Jack – and it’s no coincidence that her change of heart comes after the stationary salesman revealed he had cheated on all of his previous girlfriends. Oh dear.

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

In Wednesday’s episode, we see the fallout from the Excess Baggage challenge with Dani doubting Jack’s fidelity. He asks: “You don’t think any less of me, do you? Be honest though because I hated that. It’s not a good look, is it?”

To which she replies: “No, obviously. Initially I just thought ‘have I just gone for the same type that I always go for?’ It just threw me off a little bit.”

Although Jack still appears hopeful (he says if she gave him a chance “it would be worth it”), Dani seems to go full friend zone on him.

Dani Dyer Love Island
Dani Dyer Love Island (ITV)

Admitting that she likes Jack as a person (here we go…), it makes her think she’s gone for the same sort of “geezer” she always does. And then, Dani says: “I’ve got to talk to Jack later. I just don’t get butterflies around him.

“He’s a lovely looking lad and he’s very funny, and any other girl would be lucky to have that. But not me because, I’ve had that. I do feel ready to find something new and that’s what it is. New and fresh, not used.”

Ouch. And Dani and Jack were shaping up to be one of our early favourite couples, too. Day three and the villa is already heartbreak hotel.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

