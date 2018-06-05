When is Who Do You Think You Are? series 15 on TV?

Everything you need to know about BBC1’s Who Do You Think You Are?, including Michelle Keegan's links to the suffragettes

Who Do You Think You Are? is back for it’s 15th series, and BBC1’s hit genealogy show shows no sign of slowing down as it delves into the past of TV’s biggest names.

Here’s everything you need to know about Who Do You Think You Are? series 15.

When is Who Do You Think You Are? 2018 on TV?

The show returns on Wednesday 6th June 2018 at 9pm on BBC1 and will also be available on iPlayer.

Celebrities ranging from Gold medal winning Paralympian Jonnie Peacock to TV personality and barrister Judge Rinder will appear in the new series. Other celebrities confirmed to feature in series 15 include Olivia Colman, Lee Mack, Boy George, Marvin Humes, and Michelle Keegan, whose family history is explored in the show’s first episode.

The star studded cast are set to trace their roots back as far as possible, which for Broadchurch actress Colman, set to appear in the new series of the Crown, leads her to India. For Keegan, the show directs her attention to the suffrage movement.

What happens in Michelle Keegan’s episode?

Following her family tree, the show initially takes Keegan to Gibraltar where her great-grandmother was born. Then, after learning of her great-grandmother’s evacuation to London in the Second World War, she travels back to the UK and Manchester, where she unearths her connection to the suffragettes.

A BBC1 clip shows Keegan faced with her great grandmother’s birth certificate. She appears relieved to avoid yet another certificate of a family death as she reads the signature of Emmeline Pankhurst. As well as being one of the leaders of the suffragette movement, Pankhurst was also the registrar of the Chiltern upon Medlock district, where Keegan’s grandmother lived.

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? will air on Wednesday 6th June at 9pm on BBC1.