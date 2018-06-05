Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Stars of the US Office pay tribute to actor Hugh Dane who passed away aged 75

Stars of the US Office pay tribute to actor Hugh Dane who passed away aged 75

Dane played Hank the security guard in the sitcom

THE OFFICE -- "Drug Testing" Episode 20 -- Aired 04/27/2006 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Hugh Dane as Security Guard and Steve Carell as Michael Scott -- Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Hugh Dane, the actor best known for playing Hank the security guard in The Office: An American Workplace, has passed away aged 75.

Advertisement

His death was announced by Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Centre on 26th May – which states that he died on 16th of May.

Posted by The Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center on Saturday, May 26, 2018

Former US Office star Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on Monday evening (4th June) with a clip from the show, in which Hank (Dane) reluctantly inducts him as the “official” security supervisor of the branch under Michael’s (Steve Carell) orders.

“RIP Hugh Dane, AKA Hank the security guard,” he wrote. “He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him.”

Carell followed suit shortly afterwards, retweeting Wilson’s tweet and adding: “what a terrific guy.”

Mindy Kaling wrote: “Hugh Dane was one of the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him.”

Advertisement

Check out further tributes to the star, who also featured in TV shows such as Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Curb Your Enthusiasm across a 25+ year career, below.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Office

THE OFFICE -- "Drug Testing" Episode 20 -- Aired 04/27/2006 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Hugh Dane as Security Guard and Steve Carell as Michael Scott -- Photo by: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Missy (Poppy Lee Friar) and Nas (Amy Leigh Hickman) in Ackley Bridge

Meet the cast of Channel 4 school drama Ackley Bridge

game of thrones

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more