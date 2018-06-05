Stars of the US Office pay tribute to actor Hugh Dane who passed away aged 75

Hugh Dane, the actor best known for playing Hank the security guard in The Office: An American Workplace, has passed away aged 75.

His death was announced by Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Centre on 26th May – which states that he died on 16th of May.

Former US Office star Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute) paid tribute to the actor on Twitter on Monday evening (4th June) with a clip from the show, in which Hank (Dane) reluctantly inducts him as the “official” security supervisor of the branch under Michael’s (Steve Carell) orders.

“RIP Hugh Dane, AKA Hank the security guard,” he wrote. “He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him.”

RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him. Donations can be made in his name to: https://t.co/z1SAqamWMM pic.twitter.com/ysevEZKOjy — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) June 4, 2018

Carell followed suit shortly afterwards, retweeting Wilson’s tweet and adding: “what a terrific guy.”

What a terrific guy. https://t.co/kkhalcgttq — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 4, 2018

Mindy Kaling wrote: “Hugh Dane was one of the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him.”

Hugh Dane was one the funniest actors ever. I loved writing and acting with him. ❤️ https://t.co/kOlcofYxIn — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 5, 2018

Check out further tributes to the star, who also featured in TV shows such as Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Curb Your Enthusiasm across a 25+ year career, below.

Rest n Peace Hugh Dane. A great actor gone…

Actor Hugh Dane, Dead at 75 – TMZ https://t.co/cDLaHcYn2I — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) June 5, 2018

Actor Hugh Dane was more than a security guard on #TheOffice. His career spanned for decades & included features in shows like Fresh Prince, Martin, Roc, Friends, & many others. Rest In Peace! — Erika Marie (@EarthToEMarie) June 4, 2018

RIP to Hugh Dane, aka the best damn security guard ever, aka Hank. May whatever is next be full of joy pic.twitter.com/6ZK6Y48PmG — Jeff (@ElTristanFlores) June 4, 2018

RIP Hank I never knew the actor from anything else but he played the character in my favorite TV show of all time perfectly, which can’t be forgotten. I really hope everyone that knew Hugh Dane understands that there are millions like me that feel the same. 💚 pic.twitter.com/oPtZsTeqAV — davis. (@OpTicHitch) June 5, 2018

Hugh Dane was a lovely man. https://t.co/urBl9KPyKb — Andy Buckley (@JustAndyBuckley) June 4, 2018

Saddened to hear this news. We were blessed to have #HughDane bless the set of #TheMayor twice. He was a JOY to work with. Gutted by this news. 😔❤

https://t.co/iMm67QobdF — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 5, 2018

Rest In Peace to Hugh Dane, the best damn security guard Dunder Mifflin could ever ask for. #TheOffice pic.twitter.com/qmXBkeUERi — Rob Dyke (@TheRobDyke) June 5, 2018